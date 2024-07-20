iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:HYG)

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 384,810 put options on the company. This is an increase of 30% compared to the typical daily volume of 296,288 put options.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $77.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.14. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $78.33.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 39,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 5,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.