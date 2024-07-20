iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 527,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,150,216 shares.The stock last traded at $54.76 and had previously closed at $54.70.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

