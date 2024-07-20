iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 527,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,150,216 shares.The stock last traded at $54.76 and had previously closed at $54.70.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
