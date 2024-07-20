iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 335,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 608,398 shares.The stock last traded at $73.50 and had previously closed at $73.42.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
