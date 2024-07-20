iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 335,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 608,398 shares.The stock last traded at $73.50 and had previously closed at $73.42.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAXJ. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 548,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,523,000 after buying an additional 164,310 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,369,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,422,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,999,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 52,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

