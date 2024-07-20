iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IVLU stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

