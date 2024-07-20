Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 113.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,441 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.07% of Itron worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,372,000 after purchasing an additional 142,564 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Itron by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Itron by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 398,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 216,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 126,328 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Itron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stephens raised their target price on Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $54,543.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,852.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,775 shares of company stock worth $192,613 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ITRI opened at $101.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $111.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.49 million. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

