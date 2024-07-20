ITV (LON:ITV) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.85

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 84.85 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 84.75 ($1.10), with a volume of 1213212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.35 ($1.08).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITV. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.43) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,680.00, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.63.

In related news, insider Graham Cooke bought 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £11,897.20 ($15,428.87). Company insiders own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

