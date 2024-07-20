J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,202 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,089,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 197,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,413,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,513,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $164.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.06.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.