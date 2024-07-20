Jabil Inc. (JBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Jabil has a payout ratio of 3.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jabil to earn $8.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Jabil has a twelve month low of $100.18 and a twelve month high of $156.94.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JBL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.63.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

