Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,220 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,329,000 after buying an additional 29,182 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,942,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,487,000 after purchasing an additional 24,910 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 764,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,943,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,299,000 after purchasing an additional 171,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 595,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $166.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.47%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

