Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JACK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jack in the Box

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $30,880.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 800 shares of company stock worth $41,514 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 499,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,814,000 after acquiring an additional 53,294 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $824,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 76,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ JACK opened at $53.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average is $63.96. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.