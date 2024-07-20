Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Shares in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Simplify Health Care ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $675,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PINK opened at $31.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.46 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.72. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $32.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.80.

About Simplify Health Care ETF

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

