Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 10,505 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,707,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,113,000 after purchasing an additional 75,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,785,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,054,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,552,000 after purchasing an additional 64,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,924,000 after purchasing an additional 31,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,845,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Millegan purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $444,351 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXIS Capital Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AXS opened at $71.94 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $74.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

