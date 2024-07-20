Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.56% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $241,000.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DDIV opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $35.22.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
