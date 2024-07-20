Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.44% of Acme United worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acme United during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acme United

In other news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,219 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $49,125.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,656,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,320 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $55,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,729,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,905 shares of company stock valued at $658,194 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Acme United Stock Performance

Acme United stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. Acme United Co. has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $140.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.60.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Acme United had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $44.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Acme United Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acme United Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Acme United Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Featured Articles

