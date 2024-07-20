Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,722 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,229,000 after purchasing an additional 310,242 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PEGA shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $45,375.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $120,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,964.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $45,375.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,504 shares of company stock worth $999,794. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $59.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77 and a beta of 1.08. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $330.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

