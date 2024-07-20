Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,432,000 after buying an additional 24,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,361,000 after buying an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,269,000 after buying an additional 14,114 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 314,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,640,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,298,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, June 14th.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $138,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $46,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,799.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $138,572.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,527.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $100.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.49. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

