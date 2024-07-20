Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.13% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 77.6% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter worth $5,211,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $1,305,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

FSEP stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.98 million, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.