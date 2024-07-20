Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUSB. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after buying an additional 29,078 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
