Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Evergy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average is $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $61.84.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

