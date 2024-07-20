Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $660,000 Holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,885 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FT. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 160,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 176,355 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 4,159.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 70,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 69,166 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 37,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the first quarter worth $85,000.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FT opened at $6.86 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65.

Franklin Universal Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.

(Free Report)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.