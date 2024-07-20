Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.45% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $413,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

NYSEARCA EJAN opened at $29.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $30.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

