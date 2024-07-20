Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $709,000 Stock Position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.16% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $800,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $572,000. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ BBH opened at $175.76 on Friday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $142.51 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.44.

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

