Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 618.8% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000.

Shares of SUB stock opened at $105.02 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.50 and a 52-week high of $105.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.74.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

