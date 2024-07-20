Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000.

NYSEARCA IAT opened at $46.35 on Friday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41. The company has a market capitalization of $667.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

