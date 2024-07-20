Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VIOV stock opened at $89.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.25 and its 200 day moving average is $85.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $70.68 and a 1-year high of $92.92.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

