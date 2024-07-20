Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 115,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.39% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 27.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

MITT opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $221.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.06. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $7.65.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MITT shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AG Mortgage Investment Trust

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.