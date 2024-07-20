Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of The RMR Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 42,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 365,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after buying an additional 71,549 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

RMR opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.27. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $28.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on RMR. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

