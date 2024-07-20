Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,614 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.15% of LSI Industries worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in LSI Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth $167,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth $1,091,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 54.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 31,483 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on LSI Industries from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYTS opened at $15.28 on Friday. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $445.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.86.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $32,042.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

