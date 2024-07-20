Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,666 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,068.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics
In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,200. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of HALO opened at $54.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27.
Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The business had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Halozyme Therapeutics
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
