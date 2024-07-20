Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 400 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,775.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 549.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF opened at $25.54 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $29.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

