Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 43,150 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,150 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,986,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 228,359 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. The company has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $3.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

