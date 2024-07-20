Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,962,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 157.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,675,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at about $673,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

EWG opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $935.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $32.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.