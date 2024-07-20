Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 10,974 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,974 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

WOLF opened at $20.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.60. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 27.37% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. Research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marvin Riley bought 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

