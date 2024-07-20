Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 15,707 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,707 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,469,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,438,000 after purchasing an additional 730,751 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,192,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,506,000 after buying an additional 41,033 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 623,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,579,000 after buying an additional 25,063 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 567,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after buying an additional 30,592 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 529,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,776,000 after acquiring an additional 24,473 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.09. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $64.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Featured Stories

