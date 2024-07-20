Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,679 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GXO opened at $54.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BNP Paribas raised GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

