Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,166 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.44% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 809,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,963,000 after purchasing an additional 228,041 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 249,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,796,000. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJUL opened at $28.39 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

