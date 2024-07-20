Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $706,000 Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $33.88 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $35.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.19 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

CORT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

In other news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 7,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $187,902.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at $190,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 7,227 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $187,902.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at $190,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $334,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,969.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,655,766. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

