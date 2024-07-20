Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.16% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BATS:QMAR opened at $27.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $486.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Get FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - March alerts:

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March

(Free Report)

See Also

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (QMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.