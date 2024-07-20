John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 16,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 57,204 shares.The stock last traded at $100.81 and had previously closed at $97.05.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.46.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $271.88 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 87,348 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 81,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

