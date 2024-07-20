John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 16,807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 57,204 shares.The stock last traded at $100.81 and had previously closed at $97.05.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $2.00. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.39%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.25 and its 200-day moving average is $100.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $271.88 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 6.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 81.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 14.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

