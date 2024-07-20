John P. Peetz Sells 2,500 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) Director John P. Peetz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,321.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Buckle Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of BKE stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). Buckle had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 33.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Buckle by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after buying an additional 288,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,828,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Buckle by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after buying an additional 178,794 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Buckle by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 111,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 73,232 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BKE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

