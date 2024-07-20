Jose Rafael Jabalera Batsita Sells 56,253 Shares of Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jose Rafael Jabalera Batsita sold 56,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total transaction of C$59,065.65.

Discovery Silver Price Performance

DSV opened at C$1.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$467.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 18.89, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.33. Discovery Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$2.16.

Get Discovery Silver alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Discovery Silver from C$2.65 to C$2.70 in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Discovery Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

Featured Articles

