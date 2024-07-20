JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$76.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BGet Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.77.

Teck Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$64.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$47.47 and a 12 month high of C$74.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.45. The firm has a market cap of C$32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

