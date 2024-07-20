JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 56,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 171,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JCPB opened at $46.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

