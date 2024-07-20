Julie Cooke Sells 900 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $135,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,028.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julie Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $1,401,900.00.

NBIX opened at $145.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.45. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.67 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portman Square Capital LLP raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 117.2% during the second quarter. Portman Square Capital LLP now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 948.3% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 22,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,915 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

