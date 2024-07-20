Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Shares Down 7.5%

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report) traded down 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.48 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.48 ($0.02). 1,967,830 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 573% from the average session volume of 292,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Karelian Diamond Resources Stock Up 6.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.36. The stock has a market cap of £1.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.12.

About Karelian Diamond Resources

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

