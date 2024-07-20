KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $82.88 and last traded at $82.41, with a volume of 99071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

KB Home Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.62.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,265,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in KB Home by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 68,697 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $870,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in KB Home by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,690,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

