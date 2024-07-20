Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,377 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at $150,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,582 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,939,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,504,000 after purchasing an additional 655,686 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,372,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kellanova from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.62.

Kellanova Price Performance

NYSE K opened at $57.94 on Friday. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $68.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $4,367,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,142,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,114,013.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $4,367,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,142,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,114,013.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,904,084. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

