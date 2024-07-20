Ken Gilmartin Purchases 3,256 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) insider Ken Gilmartin bought 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.66) per share, for a total transaction of £6,674.80 ($8,656.21).
Ken Gilmartin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 16th, Ken Gilmartin bought 3,522 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £6,691.80 ($8,678.25).
LON WG opened at GBX 206.60 ($2.68) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 195.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 166.66. The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,378.67, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. John Wood Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 117.67 ($1.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 211.80 ($2.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.
