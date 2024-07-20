KeyCorp Comments on Comfort Systems USA, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comfort Systems USA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA’s current full-year earnings is $11.90 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

FIX stock opened at $304.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $151.89 and a one year high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 9.6% in the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 25.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 66.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

